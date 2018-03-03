 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Roll Your Own Indica

by INDO

clintonely

Nice Quality cannabis at a great price, One of my favorite items purchased from NuWu cannabis dispensary here in Las Vegas. Their products ranges from 15% THC to 30% THC wihich includes flowers like blue dream, GSC, OG etc. CBD flower as well and comes with its own rolling papers 🤗. INDO Roll Your Own is a real money savor for me with cost between $50-$70 for 7~grams

About this brand

Recreational Cannabis Products available in quality 21+ shops in Washington and Nevada