Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Roll Your Own Indica by INDO
on March 3rd, 2018
Nice Quality cannabis at a great price, One of my favorite items purchased from NuWu cannabis dispensary here in Las Vegas. Their products ranges from 15% THC to 30% THC wihich includes flowers like blue dream, GSC, OG etc. CBD flower as well and comes with its own rolling papers 🤗. INDO Roll Your Own is a real money savor for me with cost between $50-$70 for 7~grams