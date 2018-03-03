clintonely on March 3rd, 2018

Nice Quality cannabis at a great price, One of my favorite items purchased from NuWu cannabis dispensary here in Las Vegas. Their products ranges from 15% THC to 30% THC wihich includes flowers like blue dream, GSC, OG etc. CBD flower as well and comes with its own rolling papers 🤗. INDO Roll Your Own is a real money savor for me with cost between $50-$70 for 7~grams