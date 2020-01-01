 Loading…

Dog Walker

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

