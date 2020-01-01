 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Green Crack Cartridge 0.5g

Green Crack Cartridge 0.5g

by INDVR

Write a review
INDVR Concentrates Cartridges Green Crack Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

INDVR Logo
Fashion meets function meets discretion. Introducing the world’s first line of incognito vaporizers that appeal to your fashion sense and to your desire for discretion when vaporizing.Take a closer look - things aren’t what they appear to be. The INDVR products might look like a lipstick or a fine writing instrument, but they are so much more than that. Each INDVR product fits easily in your pocket or clutch and gives you the comfort of having a portable yet stealthy way to enjoy your favorite vaporizer essential oil.