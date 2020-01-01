 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Tangie Cartridge 0.5g

by INDVR

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Fashion meets function meets discretion. Introducing the world’s first line of incognito vaporizers that appeal to your fashion sense and to your desire for discretion when vaporizing.Take a closer look - things aren’t what they appear to be. The INDVR products might look like a lipstick or a fine writing instrument, but they are so much more than that. Each INDVR product fits easily in your pocket or clutch and gives you the comfort of having a portable yet stealthy way to enjoy your favorite vaporizer essential oil.