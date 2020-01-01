 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  CBD + Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser 2oz.

CBD + Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser 2oz.

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

Inesscents CBD Salvation Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD + Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser 2oz.

About this product

Inesscents Salvation CBD + Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser gently removes impurities while soothing dry sensitive skin. Harnessing the healing powers of hemp and infused with mineral rich sea kelp and soothing mandarin, this luxurious facial wash will keep your skin naturally hydrated, nourished and beautiful. + Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD Suggested Use: Moisten face and hands with warm water. Dispense a small amount of cleanser into fingertips. Gently massage into face and neck using a circular motion. Rinse and pat dry. For optimal results, follow with Hemp Hydrosol and CBD Moisturizer of your choice. Ingredients: *Aloe barbadensis leaf juice,*Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, Aqua (water), *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita(chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, *Pelargonium capitatum (geranium) hydrosol, *Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel) water (and) alcohol, Lactobacillus ferment, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate (and) Lauryl Glucoside, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, Cetearyl Olivate (and) Sorbitan Olivate, *Argania spinosa (argan) oil, *Glycerin, *Cocos nucifera (coconut) extract, *Ascophyllum nodosum (kelp) extract, Tocopherol, potassium sorbate, *Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract, xanthan gum, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, *Citrus reticulata (mandarin) oil, *Citrus paradisi (grapefruit) oil, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil. *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Keep out of eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.

About this brand

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.