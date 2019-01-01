CBD Botanically Infused Bath Salts - Lavender
by Inesscents CBD Salvation
$24.99MSRP
Inesscents Salvation™ Lavender + CBD botanically infused bath salts harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with the finest Pharmaceutical grade salts and organic oils to soak away your worries and leave you with a truly therapeutic bathing experience. + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic Essential Oils + Contains Less than .3% THC + Contains 180-200mg CBD Suggested Use: Dissolve 4oz of salts into a warm bath. Relax, soak and unwind. Ingredients: USP Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract,*Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot) oil, *Cedrus atlantica (cedarwood) oil and *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil. *Certified organically grown. *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occur
