About this product

Inesscents™ CBD + Immortelle Balancing Facial Cream is a silky, lightweight and highly nourishing moisturizer. Harnessing the healing powers of hemp and formulated with some of nature’s most precious botanical oils, this luxurious cream is sure to help you get out and glow. + Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD Suggested Uses: Apply a small amount to face, neck and décolleté after cleansing and toning. Can be used alone or in combination with our Hemp Hydrosol for enhanced absorption or CBD Facial Serum for extra hydration. Perfect for everyday use. Ingredients: Aqua (water), *Cocos nucifera (coconut)oil, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, *Rosa canina (rosehip) seed oil, Cetearyl alcohol & Glyceryl stearate & Coceth-20, Rubus idaeus (raspberry)seed oil, Leuconostoc ferment filtrate, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, *Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Daucus carota sativa (carrot)seed oil, *Oenothera biennis (evening primrose), Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) extract, postassium sorbate, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil, *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil, *Boswellia carterii (frankinense) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Keep out of eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.