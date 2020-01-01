 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD + Immortelle Balancing Facial Cream 1oz.

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

Inesscents™ CBD + Immortelle Balancing Facial Cream is a silky, lightweight and highly nourishing moisturizer. Harnessing the healing powers of hemp and formulated with some of nature’s most precious botanical oils, this luxurious cream is sure to help you get out and glow. + Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD Suggested Uses: Apply a small amount to face, neck and décolleté after cleansing and toning. Can be used alone or in combination with our Hemp Hydrosol for enhanced absorption or CBD Facial Serum for extra hydration. Perfect for everyday use. Ingredients: Aqua (water), *Cocos nucifera (coconut)oil, *Simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, *Rosa canina (rosehip) seed oil, Cetearyl alcohol & Glyceryl stearate & Coceth-20, Rubus idaeus (raspberry)seed oil, Leuconostoc ferment filtrate, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, *Argania spinosa (argan) kernel oil, Daucus carota sativa (carrot)seed oil, *Oenothera biennis (evening primrose), Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract, Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) extract, postassium sorbate, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil, *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil, *Boswellia carterii (frankinense) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Keep out of eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Please keep product away from heat and sunlight to extend shelf life and preserve the therapeutic beauty of this balm.

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.