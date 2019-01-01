 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Salvation - Hot Freeze Skin Salve 2oz.

CBD Salvation - Hot Freeze Skin Salve 2oz.

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

About this product

Inesscents Salvation is a topical skin nourishing salve infused with high potency CBD (cannabinoid) CO2 extract made from organically grown hemp. We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic herbal infusions and essential oils to provide optimal results. + Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Essential Oils + Contains 130-170mg CBD Suggested Use: Massage a small amount into desired area as needed. Ingredients: *Helianthus annus (sunflower) seed oil, *Arnica montana (arnica) whole herb and flower, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Capsicum annum (cayenne), *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Stellaria media (chickweed), *Symphytum officinale (comfrey) root, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf, *Achillea millefolium (yarrow) flowers, *Cera flava (beeswax), *Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil, *menthol, *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Piper nigrum (black pepper) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) CO2 extract, *Boswellia carterii (frankincense) oil, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Eugenia caryophyllata (clove) oil and *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil. *Certified Organic Ingredient For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from eyes and mucous membranes. If pregnant, nursing, or under a doctor’s care, consult a physician before use. Discontinue if irritation occurs.

About this brand

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.