 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Samoas Sugar Wax 1g

Samoas Sugar Wax 1g

by Infinite Infusions

Write a review
Infinite Infusions Concentrates Solvent Samoas Sugar Wax 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Samoas

Samoas

A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas by Archive Seed Bank is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. By bringing more potency and flavor with an increase in yield, consumers and growers can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.

 

About this brand

Infinite Infusions Logo