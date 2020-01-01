 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Inflamade™ Destress 5mg CBD Capsules - 30qty

by Inflamade

$35.00MSRP

About this product

USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Destress™ is offered in single serving capsules to conveniently help you calm down and focus. Our essential blend is great for mental stimulation as well as cognitive support. A blend of just the right amount of pure CBD for daytime functionality without the drowsiness, along with: GABA for increasing functionality throughout the neurotransmitters* Mucuna for anti inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-oxidant, anti - microbial properties, and increasing L-Dopa* Theobromine for lowering blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol, improving blood flow* L-Theanine for reducing stress, anxiety, and promoting relaxation* Matcha Green Tea- for energy, focus, boost of alpha waves in the brain, heart health, immunity boost, mental clarity, calorie burn, and antioxidantal properties, reducing inflammation, and detox. 5 Ashwagandha for reducing stress and anxiety, improving feelings of calmness and well being, improving strength and coordination, improving libido, relieving arthritis symptoms, boosting focus and concentration* Magnesium for improving bone health, heart health, relieving anxiety, suppressing headaches and some symptoms of premenstrual syndrome* Made with 100% all natural ingredients. THC Free. Vegan. Gluten Free. Lab Tested.

About this brand

Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.