USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore is offered in capsules to conveniently help you recover from within. You’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform to its best capacity. Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. Ingredients Pure CBD THC Free. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new supplement.