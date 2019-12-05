1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
$65.00MSRP
USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Inflamade Rest + Recover Extra Strength Sleepade tonic is your nightly solution to help you recover from within. Offered in Original flavor, plus a dose of melatonin! You’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform to its best capacity. Melatonin is good for inducing sleep as well as healing and relieving pain. Accoring to the National Pain Report, melatonin may reduce pain and insomnia in patients suffering from fibromyalgia. Melatonin is a natural hormone that helps the body regulate sleep and wake cycles. Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe 25MG Pure CBD + 3mg Melatonin per dropperful (1ML). 30 Servings per bottle. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Melatonin 90mg per bottle Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg per bottle
on December 5th, 2019
Helps me fall asleep fast!! Thanks inflamade. I used to not be able to go to sleep the night before games or big days because of anxiety. Now, I worry less before bed and feel rested the next morning!