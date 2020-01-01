 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Inflamade™ Rest + Recover Sleepade Melatonin 25mg Capsules - 30qty

Inflamade™ Rest + Recover Sleepade Melatonin 25mg Capsules - 30qty

by Inflamade

Inflamade Edibles Capsules Inflamade™ Rest + Recover Sleepade Melatonin 25mg Capsules - 30qty
$65.00MSRP

About this product

Use Code "Leafly20" for 20% off! Rest + Recover Extra Strength Sleepade is offered in capsules containing 10mg Melatonin and 25mg CBD to conveniently help you recover from within, by getting great rest when you need it most! You’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform to its best capacity. Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 25mg Pure CBD & 10MG Melatonin Per Capsule

About this brand

Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.