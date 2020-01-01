About this product

Use Code "Leafly20" for 20% off! Rest + Recover Extra Strength Sleepade is offered in capsules containing 10mg Melatonin and 25mg CBD to conveniently help you recover from within, by getting great rest when you need it most! You’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform to its best capacity. Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 25mg Pure CBD & 10MG Melatonin Per Capsule