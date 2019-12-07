 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Inflamade™ Restore 750mg CBD Tonic

Inflamade™ Restore 750mg CBD Tonic

by Inflamade

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Inflamade Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Inflamade™ Restore 750mg CBD Tonic
Inflamade Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Inflamade™ Restore 750mg CBD Tonic
Inflamade Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Inflamade™ Restore 750mg CBD Tonic

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Coconut Oil Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity. The best thing about it, is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperful throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired! Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. Alcohol Free. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

xingr

Love this for stress. I use it during the daytime and it helps with pain relief too.

fxyi

I use this to help me sleep better, and it definitely works amazing for getting a good night's rest.

Lefthandedjuju

I use this for sleep. Not only does it help me fall asleep, if I have to get up during the night, I fall back to sleep easily. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel hungover. I’m a runner and it helps also with inflammation.

from Inflamadeon December 5th, 2019

Thank you! Makes us happy to hear

About this brand

Inflamade Logo
Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.