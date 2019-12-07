1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Coconut Oil Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity. The best thing about it, is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperful throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired! Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. Alcohol Free. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg
on December 7th, 2019
Love this for stress. I use it during the daytime and it helps with pain relief too.
on December 7th, 2019
I use this to help me sleep better, and it definitely works amazing for getting a good night's rest.
on September 5th, 2019
I use this for sleep. Not only does it help me fall asleep, if I have to get up during the night, I fall back to sleep easily. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel hungover. I’m a runner and it helps also with inflammation.
Thank you! Makes us happy to hear