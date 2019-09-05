1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity. The best thing about it is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperfull throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired! Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg
on September 5th, 2019
This tonic is like liquid gold for me ! I have been using this product for over a year now and I wouldn't want to be without it ! I'm menopausal and very active. I take this every night before bed. I sleep like a baby ( if I wake up easily able to get back to sleep ) and take early morning runs ! No drowsy feeling upon waking ! It also helps with inflammation , night sweats and hot flashes , headaches and nausea ! LOVE LOVE THIS PRODUCT !!
Happy to make you happy! :)