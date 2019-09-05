About this product

USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF! Restore tonic is your versitile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution to help you sleep well and recover from within. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Flavor, you’ll wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in a position to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity. The best thing about it is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropperfull throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired! Made with 100% all Natural ingredients. 0% THC and 100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD. All Natural Active Ingredients: MCT Oil ( Coconut Derrived) Hemp Extract CBD Oil 750mg