  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Peach Cobbler
Hybrid

Peach Cobbler

by Inflorescence

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative. 

 

About this brand

We are a family run producer/processor out of beautiful Spokane, Washington.