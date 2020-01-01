 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. 50:1 Chicken Pet Tincture 51mg

50:1 Chicken Pet Tincture 51mg

by Infusiasm

Write a review
Infusiasm Pets Pet Tinctures 50:1 Chicken Pet Tincture 51mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

At Infusiasm, we understand that the health and happiness of your pet is paramount. Developed with your furry best friends in mind, Infusiasm CBD Pet Tincture is designed so your pets can enjoy the numerous reported beneficial properties of cannabis.* Containing 50mg of CBD and 1mg of THC derived from whole-plant cannabis, CBD Pet Tinctures are available in delicious Bacon and savory Salmon flavors. Follow the easy dosing instructions included on the label and apply under your pets’ tongue.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Infusiasm Logo
Infusiasm