 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Hybrid Terp Sauce Cartridge

Hybrid Terp Sauce Cartridge

by INFUSIO

Write a review
INFUSIO Concentrates Cartridges Hybrid Terp Sauce Cartridge

About this product

One half-gram and one full gram carts available.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

INFUSIO Logo
Infusio is a recreation-focused cannabis company headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. We primarily feature vape pens and vape cartridges with high concentrations of delta-9 THC and a bit of CBD. The brand hallmark is our God Pen set, a trio of disposable vape pens. Each Infusio God Pen (Apollo, Morpheus and Zeus) features a different ratio of THC to CBD ranging from 10:1 to 25:1. Formulas are infused with essential oils selected for flavor and the potential mental/physical effects of their terpenes. Each pen is pre-charged to deliver 150 doses or puffs.