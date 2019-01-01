Infusio is a recreation-focused cannabis company headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. We primarily feature vape pens and vape cartridges with high concentrations of delta-9 THC and a bit of CBD. The brand hallmark is our God Pen set, a trio of disposable vape pens. Each Infusio God Pen (Apollo, Morpheus and Zeus) features a different ratio of THC to CBD ranging from 10:1 to 25:1. Formulas are infused with essential oils selected for flavor and the potential mental/physical effects of their terpenes. Each pen is pre-charged to deliver 150 doses or puffs.