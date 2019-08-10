Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
A fudge brownie featuring a top layer of cream frosting blended with chocolate cookie crumbles. 100mg THC
on August 10th, 2019
love it - you won't believe it's all chocolate
on July 26th, 2019
infusion of fudge and canna is heaven
on March 14th, 2019
Benejndnek