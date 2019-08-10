 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Cookies N Cream Brownie 100mg

Cookies N Cream Brownie 100mg

by Infusion Edibles

Skip to Reviews
4.98
Infusion Edibles Edibles Brownies Cookies N Cream Brownie 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A fudge brownie featuring a top layer of cream frosting blended with chocolate cookie crumbles. 100mg THC

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.98

write a review

JasonCafe20

love it - you won't believe it's all chocolate

About this brand

Infusion Edibles Logo
High quality, consistently medicated, and outstanding flavor!