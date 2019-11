godsaprick on August 25th, 2019

I'm submitting this as a service and perhaps a "heads up". The cream soda is delicious (tastes like cotton candy!) but I did end up with a chunk of glass from the bottle top in my first sip. I'm sure that's an anomaly. Purchased, yesterday, Apache Junction, AZ Nirvana. I have no commentary regarding the relaxsive properties 20 minutes into the dose. Paul @AZ_progressive I did not swallow the glass!