Hybrid

RudeBoi OG

by Injoy Cannabis

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

