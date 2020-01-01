 Loading…

Indica

9lb Hammer Pre-Roll 1g

by Innate Organic Body

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

9 lb Hammer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

Innate Organic Body Logo
POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.