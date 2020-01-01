About this product

Organic sunflower oil contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, E, and unsaturated fatty acids. It is deeply nourishing and conditioning. Arnica or "Mountain Daisy" is best known for its use after strenuous exertion or injury to prevent, relieve and reduce swelling, bruises and pain. Organic Wintergreen Essential Oil has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory, and cooling properties. Menthyl salicylate is the principal constituent of this plant - used in traditional folk remedies by the aboriginal peoples of North America. Organic Peppermint Essential Oil is cooling, refreshing, and antiseptic. Clove Essential Oil has a fresh, spicy, and woody aroma and has a long history as an effective agent for minor aches and pains. It is widely used in contemporary Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. Helichrysum Essential Oil is pain relieving. It’s name is derived from the Greek word helios meaning 'sun' and chrysos meaning 'gold'. This is a reference to the golden color of many of the flowers from this botanical origin. Helichrysum has been used since the time of the ancient who often used it after battles. 100% Natural, 100% Soy-free, 100% Vegan, 100% GF, 100% Cruelty-free