  5. TURMERIC + ARNICA + 1000mg CBD Body Oil

TURMERIC + ARNICA + 1000mg CBD Body Oil

by Innate Organic Body

$118.00MSRP

About this product

Enhanced with 1000mg of pure hemp extract or CBD for long-lasting and faster-acting results, this unique blend of essential oils will awaken your senses and alleviate your minor aches and pains in no time. With cooling Peppermint, energizing Ginger, revitalizing Lemongrass, and pain-relieving Turmeric. Great for stiffness due to Osteoarthritis, Fibromyalgia, Sprains/Strains, and Extremity pain. This product is safe to use on bruises and mild swelling. Ingredients: Sunflower (Helianthus annuus) Oil*, Olive (Olea europaea) Oil, Arnica (Arnica montana) Extract, Apricot Kernel (Prunus armeniaca) Oil*, Avocado (Persea gratissima) Oil*, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed (Cannabis sativa) Oil*, a proprietary blend of essential oils, 1000mg Isolated Hemp Extract, Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Extract. *USDA Certified Organic

About this brand

POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.