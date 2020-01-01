 Loading…

Indica

Diamond OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Innate Organic Body

About this product

About this strain

Diamond OG

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it's definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they're definitely a beauty to show off. 

About this brand

Innate Organic Body