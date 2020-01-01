 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Innate Organic Body

$49.00MSRP

KEY FEATURES Organic sunflower oil contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, E, and unsaturated fatty acids. It is deeply nourishing and conditioning. Arnica or "Mountain Daisy" is best known for its use after strenuous exertion or injury to prevent, relieve and reduce swelling, bruises and pain. Organic Black Pepper Essential Oil has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory, and warming. Organic Rosemary Essential Oil is refreshing, anti-inflammatory, and improves circulation. Organic Pine Essential Oil is ideal for Arthritis or Rheumatism. Organic Grapefruit Essential Oil is uplifting and promotes a happy mood. 100% Natural, 100% Soy-free, 100% Vegan, 100% GF, 100% Cruelty-free

POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.