About this product

KEY FEATURES Organic sunflower oil contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, E, and unsaturated fatty acids. It is deeply nourishing and conditioning. Arnica or "Mountain Daisy" is best known for its use after strenuous exertion or injury to prevent, relieve and reduce swelling, bruises and pain. Organic Black Pepper Essential Oil has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory, and warming. Organic Rosemary Essential Oil is refreshing, anti-inflammatory, and improves circulation. Organic Pine Essential Oil is ideal for Arthritis or Rheumatism. Organic Grapefruit Essential Oil is uplifting and promotes a happy mood. 100% Natural, 100% Soy-free, 100% Vegan, 100% GF, 100% Cruelty-free