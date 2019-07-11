About this product

With cooling Peppermint, energizing Ginger, revitalizing Lemongrass, and pain-relieving Turmeric. Great for stiffness due to Osteoarthritis, Fibromyalgia, Sprains/Strains, and Extremity pain. This product is safe to use on bruises and mild swelling. {FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.}