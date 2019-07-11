 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. TURMERIC + ARNICA + 150mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

TURMERIC + ARNICA + 150mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

by Innate Organic Body

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Innate Organic Body Topicals Balms TURMERIC + ARNICA + 150mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm
Innate Organic Body Topicals Balms TURMERIC + ARNICA + 150mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

With cooling Peppermint, energizing Ginger, revitalizing Lemongrass, and pain-relieving Turmeric. Great for stiffness due to Osteoarthritis, Fibromyalgia, Sprains/Strains, and Extremity pain. This product is safe to use on bruises and mild swelling. {FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.}

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

InnateOrganicBody

This product works really great for my Arthritic neck, knees, muscle aches and it smells AMAZING! The scent combination is unlike anything else out there. Best balm ever!

About this brand

Innate Organic Body Logo
POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.