Enhanced with 600mg of pure hemp extract or CBD for long-lasting and faster-acting results, this unique blend of essential oils will awaken your senses and alleviate your minor aches and pains in no time. With cooling Peppermint, energizing Ginger, revitalizing Lemongrass, and pain-relieving Turmeric. Great for stiffness due to Osteoarthritis, Fibromyalgia, Sprains/Strains, and Extremity pain. This product is safe to use on bruises and mild swelling.