  5. TURMERIC + ARNICA Muscle and Joint Balm + 150mg CBD

by Innate Organic Body

$35.00MSRP

About this product

A formula that works! Enhanced with 150mg Pure Hemp Extract (Cannabidiol) for faster and longer lasting relief. This unique blend of essential oils will awaken your senses and alleviate your minor aches and pains in no time. With cooling Peppermint, energizing Ginger, revitalizing Lemongrass, and pain-relieving Turmeric. Great for stiffness due to Osteoarthritis, Fibromyalgia, Sprains/Strains, and Extremity pain. This product is safe to use on bruises and mild swelling.

About this brand

POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.