About this product

KEY FEATURES Organic sunflower oil contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, E, and unsaturated fatty acids. It is deeply nourishing and conditioning. Arnica or "Mountain Daisy" is best known for its use after strenuous exertion or injury to prevent, relieve and reduce swelling, bruises and pain. Organic Lavender Essential Oil has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory, and calming properties. Organic Peppermint Essential Oil is cooling, refreshing, and antiseptic. Turmeric Essential Oil has a fresh, spicy, and woody aroma and is great for relieving the pain of arthritis and/or inflammation. Ginger Essential Oil is pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and mildly stimulating. 100% Natural, 100% Soy-free, 100% Vegan, 100% GF, 100% Cruelty-free