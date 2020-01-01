 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. TURMERIC + ARNICA with 300mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

TURMERIC + ARNICA with 300mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

by Innate Organic Body

Write a review
Innate Organic Body Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals TURMERIC + ARNICA with 300mg CBD Muscle and Joint Balm

$49.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

KEY FEATURES Organic sunflower oil contains high amounts of vitamins A, D, E, and unsaturated fatty acids. It is deeply nourishing and conditioning. Arnica or "Mountain Daisy" is best known for its use after strenuous exertion or injury to prevent, relieve and reduce swelling, bruises and pain. Organic Lavender Essential Oil has pain relieving, anti-inflammatory, and calming properties. Organic Peppermint Essential Oil is cooling, refreshing, and antiseptic. Turmeric Essential Oil has a fresh, spicy, and woody aroma and is great for relieving the pain of arthritis and/or inflammation. Ginger Essential Oil is pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and mildly stimulating. 100% Natural, 100% Soy-free, 100% Vegan, 100% GF, 100% Cruelty-free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Innate Organic Body Logo
POWERFUL PLANT-INFUSED BOTANICAL OILS WITH 100% PURE ESSENTIAL OILS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE YOUR SYMPTOMS, WELLNESS AND VITALITY.