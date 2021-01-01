About this product

Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD is all natural and processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Along with CBD, our brand new dog treats pack over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids into each treat to support natural health and wellness. Big Dog contains 5mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 50+ lbs. Medium Dog contains 2.5mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 25-50 lbs. Small Dog contains 1mg of CBD per treat and is recommended for dogs that weigh 10-25 lbs. Because we care about what we feed our own beloved pets, these treats are also made from organic, sprouted spelt flour and milled hemp flower (both grown on our farm, of course!). These treats are high in protein and high in fiber. POTENTIAL BENEFITS Helps to calm hyper pets Reduced inflammation and pain in older pets Reduce anxiety Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Give pet 1-2 treats daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Full spectrum hemp extract oil, Organic sprouted spelt flower, Milled hemp flower, Hemp seeds, Peanut butter, Coconut MCT oil