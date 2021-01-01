About this product

Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD pet tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our brand new beef flavored pet tincture contains 10mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness. POTENTIAL BENEFITS Helps to calm hyper pets Reduced inflammation and pain in older pets Reduce anxiety Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1ml as needed Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Fish oil, Full spectrum hemp oil, Natural beef flavor