Extra Strength THC-Free Mint CBD Tincture - 4000mg 60ml

by Innovative Extracts

About this product

Our Pennsylvania-based THC-Free CBD tinctures are all natural and contain the same high-quality CBD found in our full spectrum tinctures, but have 0% THC. Our THC-Free tinctures are made from our broad spectrum, THC-free distillate maximizing the benefits of the oil without the THC. Our Extra Strength 4000mg tincture contains 66mg CBD/ml. POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1-2ml twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Broad spectrum CBD oil, MCT oil, Natural flavors

Innovative Extracts is a seed-to-sale, veteran-owned business that creates CBD products from hemp grown on our farm in Portage, PA. Products include CBD tinctures, creams, gummies, and pet products.

