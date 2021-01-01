About this product

Our Pennsylvania-based full spectrum CBD tinctures are all natural and are processed from seed to finished oil on our farm in Portage, PA. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and over 80 cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids to support natural health and wellness. POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1-2ml twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS MCT oil, Full spectrum hemp oil