Our THC-Free CBD gummies are a great way to start using CBD products to see if they are right for you. Give them a try for some relief and relaxation! POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1 gummy up to twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Hemp extract, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.