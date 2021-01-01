About this product

Our Pennsylvania-based THC-Free CBD tinctures are all natural and contain the same high-quality CBD found in our full spectrum tinctures, but have 0% THC. Our tinctures contain 33mg CBD/ml and are made from our broad spectrum, THC-free distillate maximizing the benefits of the oil without the THC. POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1-2ml twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Broad spectrum hemp oil, MCT oil