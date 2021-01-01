About this product

Our THC-Free, Night Time CBD gummies are packed with 25mg of CBD per gummy and with a total of 30 gummies per container that's 750mg of CBD per bottle! Our Night Time gummies have an added bonus of 5mg of Melatonin per gummy to further aid your sleep and relaxation! Give them a try for a great night's sleep and relaxation! POTENTIAL BENEFITS Maintaining healthy sleep cycles Reduced inflammation/exercise recovery Reduce stress Supports a sense of calm and focus FOR BEST RESULTS Take 1 gummy up to twice daily Store in a cool dry place INGREDIENTS Hemp extract, Melatonin, Corn syrup (from corn), Sugar (from beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric acid, Natural and artificial flavors, Pectin (derived from fruits), Vegetable oil (coconut, canola) and Carnauba leaf wax (to prevent sticking), FD&C yellow #5, FD&C red #40, FD&C yellow #6, FD&C blue #1.