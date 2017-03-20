Wedryer
Integra Boost 8g at 62%RH by Integra by Desiccare
on October 18th, 2017
This is a great product. I use it for long term storage in sealed jars. It keeps things from drying out in the long term (6 to 18 months) and, in MHO, helps keep the quality from degrading. As long as the container is air-tight this product really works well for as long as 18 months.
on April 5th, 2017
Not normally into humidity packs, because I try not to keep weed around too long. These do work well. The 62s keep flower super fresh but I think the 55s help the herb burn just a little bit better. Would definitely use it more
on March 23rd, 2017
#420sweepstakes this is a good product and works really good to keep you greens fresh