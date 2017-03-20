 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Integra Boost 8g at 62%RH

by Integra by Desiccare

4.73
About this product

3 customer reviews

chasiv2000

This is a great product. I use it for long term storage in sealed jars. It keeps things from drying out in the long term (6 to 18 months) and, in MHO, helps keep the quality from degrading. As long as the container is air-tight this product really works well for as long as 18 months.

The.Avid.Dabber

Not normally into humidity packs, because I try not to keep weed around too long. These do work well. The 62s keep flower super fresh but I think the 55s help the herb burn just a little bit better. Would definitely use it more

mryouell

#420sweepstakes this is a good product and works really good to keep you greens fresh

About this brand

Integra® by Desiccare manufactures a complete line of humidity control products for the cannabis industry, food industry, electronic industry, pharmaceutical industry, military, and government. Desiccare was founded in 1994' and Integra was launched in 2015'. Whether you’re drying, curing, storing, or preserving edibles, Integra has the solution to keep the freshness, potency, taste, and overall quality of your product. The secret to keeping your stash fresh and fungus-free? Adaptive 2-WAY Humidity Regulators by Integra, which absorb excess moisture when humidity is too high and release it again when RH is too low. Integra Boost comes in 55%RH and 62%RH and every packs includes Humidity Indicator Cards that react to humidity levels for Hands-Free Monitoring. To learn more about Integra, visit our site at BoostYourBuds.com