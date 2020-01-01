 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush

Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush

by Integrative Health Products (IHP)

Write a review
Integrative Health Products (IHP) Edibles Chocolates Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush
Integrative Health Products (IHP) Edibles Chocolates Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush
Integrative Health Products (IHP) Edibles Chocolates Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Mango Kush Chocolate Bar is made with a high-quality couverture dark chocolate base, dried diced mango pieces and sprinkled with dried mango powder. This bar is a great vegan option that contains 100mg of THC per package (20 individual servings per bar at 5mg THC each).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Integrative Health Products (IHP) Logo
IHP offers a portfolio of cannabis products that speak to consumers shopping in the cannabis space, are delightful to use and enjoy! We develop new products in house with our team of extraction engineers, food scientists, marketing, and packaging experts. We listen to consumers, and patients, and research and test further innovations. We respond with the latest product solutions, forging trends in the cannabis industry and setting the standard for quality.