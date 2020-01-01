Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Mango Kush Chocolate Bar is made with a high-quality couverture dark chocolate base, dried diced mango pieces and sprinkled with dried mango powder. This bar is a great vegan option that contains 100mg of THC per package (20 individual servings per bar at 5mg THC each).
Be the first to review this product.