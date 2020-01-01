 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Gelato Cartridge 1g

by Interra Oils

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

With various backgrounds and experience in growing and strain development, along with a keen sense of business and finance, the founding members of Interra Oils are trailblazers in today’s ever-evolving medical and recreational cannabis market. Together they discovered that the movement for a natural and clean medical cannabis product was in demand, although not exactly common in the marketplace. With a passion to cultivate a business based on exceptional quality, and all natural products, the team set out to conduct extensive research, consulting scientists, labs, and various Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SFE) companies. What resulted was a plan to begin producing hash oil via a CO2 extraction process. The goal in perfecting this process, as it had been in the beginning, was to bring the highest quality and most natural product to the Washington Medicinal Marijuana Market. In June of 2012 Interra Oils purchased a high pressure CO2 supercritical fluid extractor. With research, experience and a lab in place, Interra Oils set to perfect their product and process, working to make the most consistent hash oil possible. Today that process yields a top-of-the-line hash oil product sold throughout the state of Washington. In early 2015 we completed the licensing process for the recreational market, and we quickly launched sales in this new market category.