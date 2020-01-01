Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Purple Urkle Cartridge 0.5g by Interra Oils
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.