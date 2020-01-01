 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Amnesia Live Resin 1g

by Interstellar Concentrates

Amnesia Live Resin 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

About this product

Amnesia Live Resin 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Ocimene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia's genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

About this brand

