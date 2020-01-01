 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g

Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g

by Interstellar Concentrates

Write a review
Interstellar Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

About this brand

Interstellar Concentrates Logo