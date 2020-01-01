 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mango Kush Wax 1g

Mango Kush Wax 1g

by Interstellar Concentrates

Mango Kush Wax 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

About this product

Mango Kush Wax 1g by Interstellar Concentrates

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

