  5. Acai Berry Gelato Sauce 1g

Acai Berry Gelato Sauce 1g

by IO Extracts

IO Extracts Concentrates Solvent Acai Berry Gelato Sauce 1g

About this product

About this strain

Acai Berry Gelato

Acai Berry Gelato

Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.

About this brand

IO Extracts Logo
Arizona extract company and dispensary