 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cookie Dough Batter 1g
Hybrid

Cookie Dough Batter 1g

by IO Extracts

Write a review
IO Extracts Concentrates Solvent Cookie Dough Batter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Cookie Dough is a wonderfully potent Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This particular version of the West Coast’s most popular strain exhibits an orange/yellowish sheen of trichomes and a pungent doughy aroma. Cookie Dough’s effects align closely with GSC’s, offering medical-grade sedation on the body and a well-lit mind that borders on speedy. Enjoy this strain as a means to stimulate appetite and dull physical pain while remaining mentally alert. Beginners beware, as this potent phenotype can be overwhelming. Negative effects such as mild dizziness and dry eyes have been noted by some consumers.  

About this brand

IO Extracts Logo
Arizona extract company and dispensary