Dr. Who Crumble 1g

by IO Extracts

Dr. Who

About this strain

Dr. Who

Dr. Who
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

IO Extracts Logo
Arizona extract company and dispensary