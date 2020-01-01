 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Orange Romulan Distillate Syringe 1g

by IO Extracts

IO Extracts Concentrates Solvent Orange Romulan Distillate Syringe 1g

About this product

About this strain

Orange Romulan

Orange Romulan

Orange Romulan is a citrus-forward indica with potency to spare. This strain is the supposed cross of Orange OG and Romulan and has been known to push 20% THC regularly. Also known by its earthy, orange peel undertone and massive trichome production, Orange Romulan offers sedative body effects coupled with a pleasant touch of euphoria. Orange Romulan’s terpene profile is second only to its ability to abate muscle spasms and minor physical pain.  

 

About this brand

Arizona extract company and dispensary